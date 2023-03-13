New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., a provider of wastewater treatment systems, and its former finance director Imran Parekh Monday in Rhode Island District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The court action contends that Evoqua improperly counted its revenue, which led the company to misstate its financial statements in its IPO filings and quarterly financial statements. The complaint alleges that Parekh was primarily responsible for the fraudulently inflated revenues at Evoqua. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00105, v. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. et al.

Government

March 13, 2023, 5:45 PM