Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stinson LLP on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Daugherty Systems Inc. to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of a transgender employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting disability accommodations for his papillary thyroid cancer diagnosis. The case is 0:23-cv-01055, v. Daugherty Systems, Inc.

Business Services

April 18, 2023, 5:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Katrina Kerrick

defendants

Daugherty Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act