Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer on Thursday removed a commercial foreclosure lawsuit against Cranford Harrison Developers LLC and Alexander Pavlovsky to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of Pride Funding. The case is 2:22-cv-07471, v. Cranford Harrison Developers LLC et al.

Real Estate

December 22, 2022, 3:56 PM