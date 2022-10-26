New Suit - Securities

Oil and natural gas company Continental Resources and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Omega Acquisition Inc., owned by Continental's founder Harold Hamm, for approximately $4.3 billion. The suit, filed by Melwani & Chan, accuses the defendants of misleading shareholders in a solicitation statement issued in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09181, Stein v. Continental Resources Inc. et al.

Energy

October 26, 2022, 7:16 PM