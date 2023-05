New Suit - Contract

W.G. Barr Management d/b/a Two Pitchers Brewing Co. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ContekPro on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Covington & Burling, accuses the defendant of failing to timely deliver a prefabricated kitchen container. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02257, W.G. Barr Management LLC v. ContekPro LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 09, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

W.G. Barr Management, LLC d/b/a Two Pitchers Brewing Company

Plaintiffs

Covington & Burling

defendants

ContekPro LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract