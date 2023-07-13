Removed To Federal Court

Community Health Choice Inc. on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Aderemilekun Omojola on behalf of Genesis Diagnostics, accuses the defendant of underpaying or refusing to pay for COVID-19 testing services provided to the defendant’s insurance subscribers. The defendant is represented by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter; and Figari & Davenport. The case is 3:23-cv-03757, v. Community Health Choice, Inc. d/b/a Community Health Choice and its Affiliates.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC

Plaintiffs

Omojola & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Community Health Choice, Inc.

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute