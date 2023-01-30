New Suit

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Century Surety Co. The suit, targeting Radiant Asset Management Inc. and Kentwan Wimbush, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a shooting incident at an apartment complex. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00202, v. Century Surety Company et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 11:54 AM