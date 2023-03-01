New Suit - Contract

Cole, Scott & Kissane filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of CEC Group, as successor by merger to Communications Engineering Consultants. The complaint seeks damages from Paul J. Ford & Company for their alleged failure to properly provide professional structural engineering services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20796, v. CEC Group, LLC, as sbm to Communicationsengineering Consultants, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 01, 2023, 8:02 AM