Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Hobby Lobby to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Steven Rosenfarb on behalf of Emma Blincoe. The case is 8:23-cv-00484, v. Blincoe et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 6:08 PM