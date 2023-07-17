Encotech Inc., which designs and manufactures treatment systems for remediation projects, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Shutts & Bowen on behalf of Jennifer L. Belmore, head of the company's Carbon Service and Equipment division; according to the complaint, the defendant reneged on a promise made in 2000 to award an ownership interest to Belmore in exchange for leading the division. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01340, Belmore v. Encotech Inc.
Business Services
July 17, 2023, 6:22 PM