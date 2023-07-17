New Suit - Employment Contract

Encotech Inc., which designs and manufactures treatment systems for remediation projects, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Shutts & Bowen on behalf of Jennifer L. Belmore, head of the company's Carbon Service and Equipment division; according to the complaint, the defendant reneged on a promise made in 2000 to award an ownership interest to Belmore in exchange for leading the division. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01340, Belmore v. Encotech Inc.

Business Services

July 17, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer L. Belmore

Plaintiffs

Shutts & Bowen

defendants

Encotech, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract