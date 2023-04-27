Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bayou Oaks Apartments, First Choice Management and Kinsale Insurance Co. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Broussard & David on behalf of Jennifer Ducote and other plaintiffs. The case is 6:23-cv-00544, v. Bayou Oaks Apartments, LLC et al.
Insurance
April 27, 2023, 4:41 AM
Plaintiffs
- Arindam Sutradhar
- Ashley Browning
- Brad Freidenberger
- Darius Brown
- Diedre Horn
- Jeanne Brown
- Jeevithan Alagurajah
- Jennifer Ducote
- Jerome Robertson
- Jessica Anderson
- Joiya Houston
- Kenny Ginto
- Luke Horn
- Lynn Laakkonen
- Marcia Magette
- Michael Ledoux
- Sharon Jones
- Torri Hebert
- Ursula Roberts
defendants
- Bayou Oaks Apartments, LLC
- First Choice Management, LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims