Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bayou Oaks Apartments, First Choice Management and Kinsale Insurance Co. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Broussard & David on behalf of Jennifer Ducote and other plaintiffs. The case is 6:23-cv-00544, v. Bayou Oaks Apartments, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 4:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Arindam Sutradhar

Ashley Browning

Brad Freidenberger

Darius Brown

Diedre Horn

Jeanne Brown

Jeevithan Alagurajah

Jennifer Ducote

Jerome Robertson

Jessica Anderson

Joiya Houston

Kenny Ginto

Luke Horn

Lynn Laakkonen

Marcia Magette

Michael Ledoux

Sharon Jones

Torri Hebert

Ursula Roberts

defendants

Bayou Oaks Apartments, LLC

First Choice Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims