New Suit - Employment Contract

Hub Group was hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Avigad Law on behalf of a former senior vice president of dedicated operations, seeks a declaration that a non-compete provision in the plaintiff's employment contract is unenforceable under the Illinois Freedom to Work Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02720, Moore v. Hub Group Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 07, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

christopher t moore

defendants

hub group, inc

Joshua M Avigad

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract