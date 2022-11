New Suit

White and Williams filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of JMS Family LP and Shama Patel. The suit, alleging fraudulent conduct, takes aim at AP Hospitality LLC, hotel developer Asvin Patel and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06890, v. AP Hospitality, LLC et al.

New Jersey

November 30, 2022, 6:46 AM