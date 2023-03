Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Tire Distributors Inc. to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Seidman, Margulis & Fairman on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was fired in retaliation for filing a workers compensation claim. The case is 1:23-cv-02056, v. American Tire Distributors, Inc.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

David Padilla

defendants

American Tire Distributors, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute