Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bressler, Amery & Ross on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American General Life Insurance Co. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Bramnick, Rodriguez, Grabas, Arnold & Mangan on behalf of the Brian M. Stolar 1998 Family Trust, accuses American General of refusing to accept premiums for a life insurance policy. The case is 2:23-cv-03613, v. American General Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian M. Stolar 1998 Family Trust

defendants

American General Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Bressler, Amery & Ross

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute