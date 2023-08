Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon.com to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Marko Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual orientation discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-11944, v. Amazon.Com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 07, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Mollie Williams

defendants

Amazon.Com Services LLC,

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination