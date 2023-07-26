New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Akamai Technologies, a cybersecurity and cloud service provider, and certain company employees were sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Wigdor on behalf of a former account executive who contends that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by colleagues and that she was terminated after the company replaced her with another female team member. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06463, v. Akamai Technologies et al.

Cybersecurity

July 26, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Riggs

Plaintiffs

Wigdor

defendants

Akamai Technologies

Goldstein Stephen

James Massey

Jason Hickey

Patrick Sullivan

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination