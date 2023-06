Removed To Federal Court

HMB LLC and Servehzhah Bottle Shop and Tap Room on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action to Nevada District Court. The suit, which was filed by the Gabroy Law Offices, accuses the defendants of failing to furnish employees with all earned tips. The defendants are represented by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie. The case is 2:23-cv-01001, v. Aguirre-Villanueva et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 29, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Victor Aguirre-Villanueva

Plaintiffs

Gabroy Law Offices

defendants

Hmb LLC

Servehzhah Bottle Shop and Tap Room

defendant counsels

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations