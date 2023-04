Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Malamut & Associates on behalf of a former employee, contends that the plaintiff's request for a disability accommodation was denied. The case is 1:23-cv-01973, v. Advance Stores Company, Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael McLean

defendants

Advance Stores Company, Incorporated

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation