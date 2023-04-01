Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Anselmi & Carvelli on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aclara Smart Grid Solutions to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Craig T. Bumgarner P.C. on behalf of Schroder's Complete Auto Care Inc., H&H Auto Services and other plaintiffs, claims that Aclara owes $1.4 million in connection with auto repairs. Aclara is a subsidiary of Hubbell Inc., a provider of utility and energy infrastructure. The case is 1:23-cv-02733, v. Aclara Smart Grid Solutions, LLC.

Energy

April 01, 2023, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Amett Enterprises, Inc.

F. Sengstack Truck And Trailer, Inc.

H&M Auto Services, Inc.

Schroder's Complete Auto Care

defendants

Aclara Smart Grid Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Anselmi & Carvelli, LLP

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract