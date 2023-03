New Suit - Employment

Home Depot was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a former sales person who contends that he was subjected to a hostile work environment after complaining about sexual harassment claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02242, Uzochukwu v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., a Delaware Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 28, 2023, 5:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Peter Uzochukwu

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., a Delaware Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination