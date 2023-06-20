Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, arising from a dispute over homeowners' forbearance amid COVID-19, was filed by Schafer and Weiner on behalf of Katina Uzelac and Michael Uzelac. The case is 2:23-cv-11460, Uzelac et al v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on Behalf of the Holders of the Wamu Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-AR2 et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Katina Uzelac

Michael Uzelac

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on Behalf of the Holders of the Wamu Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-AR2

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action