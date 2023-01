New Suit - ERISA

Eli Lilly and Unilever de Puerto Rico were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Antonetti Montalvo & Ramirez Coll on behalf of Viola Rodriguez Diaz and Leonidas Uzcategui Martinez, who challenge the defendants' alleged failure to pay pension plan benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01002, Uzcategui Martinez et al v. Eli Lilly Exports, S.A. et al.