New Suit - Trademark

Norton Rose Fulbright filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of UWorld LLC f/k/a USMLEworld d/b/a UWorld, a medical and professional licensing exam provider. The suit accuses USMLE Galaxy LLC d/b/a Archer Review of reproducing and distributing unauthorized copyrighted works of the plaintiff's NCLEX-RN Qbank exam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00447, UWorld, LLC, fka Usmleworld, LLC, v. Usmle Galaxy, LLC Dba Archer Review.

Education

February 28, 2023, 5:41 AM