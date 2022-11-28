Uvalde Mom Sues Police, Ga.-Based Gunmaker in School Massacr...

News From Law.com

The last conversation Sandra Torres had with her 10-year-old daughter was about her nervous excitement over whether she'd make the all-star softball team. Hours later, Eliahna Torres was one of 19 children and two teachers massacred at their elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.With little closure and few answers about law enforcement's 77-minute wait May 24 in the school hallway rather than confronting the gunman, Sandra Torres filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against police, the school district and the gunmaker.

Georgia

November 28, 2022, 4:37 PM