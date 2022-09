Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Wednesday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Manor Care of Fountain Valley CA LLC d/b/a ManorCare Health Services to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Pick Law on behalf of Lucy Utu, who contends that she was dropped while negligently being transferred. The case is 2:22-cv-06403, Utu v. Manor Care of Fountain Valley, CA, LLC dba ManorCare Health Services - Fountain Valley.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 6:05 AM