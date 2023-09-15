Utterly Baseless: Trump Attorneys Argue Judge Should Toss Ne...

News From Law.com

Defense attorneys for Donald Trump say a sanctions motion for sanctions filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James in her office's civil fraud case against the former president is "utterly baseless" and should be dismissed, defense lawyers argued Friday. James' motion sought $20,000 in fines from defendants and their counsel, arguing they should be sanctioned by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron for continually resurrecting legal arguments that had already been rejected by Engoron and the First Department multiple times.

Government

September 15, 2023, 6:31 PM

