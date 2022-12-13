Utterly Baseless: Court Upholds Sanctions for Attorneys Behi...

News From Law.com

A panel of federal appellate judges upheld sanctions against two attorneys behind a failed lawsuit that claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was tainted by election rigging. The panel said a lower court didn't abuse its discretion when it ordered lawyers Gary Fielder and Ernest Walker to pay a total of $186,000 in attorneys fees split between Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, Michigan, Pennsylvania and the Center for Tech and Civic Life over frivolous litigation the pair brought in December 2020.

District of Columbia

December 13, 2022, 12:31 PM