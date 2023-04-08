Partners Joshua Bachrach and William S. Cook of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Holdings, in a pending ERISA lawsuit for life insurance benefits. The complaint was filed Feb. 21 in Michigan Eastern District Court by attorney Rabih Hamawi on behalf of the Estate of Christopher Utley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, is 2:23-cv-10433, Utley v. LaFontaine Automotive Group, LLC et al.
Insurance
April 08, 2023, 4:47 PM