New Suit

Bank of America was sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court under the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The lawsuit was filed by SmithMarco P.C. on behalf of Jennifer Utley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02723, Utley v. Bank Of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 3:05 PM