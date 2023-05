New Suit

Hunton Andrews Kurth filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court alleging breach of indemnification obligations on behalf of Utica National Insurance of Texas. The complaint, concerning underlying fire damage claims, targets Holiday Bright Lights and Tree Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00429, Utica National Insurance of Texas v. Nu Tsai Capital, LLC.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Utica National Insurance of Texas

Hunton Andrews Kurth

defendants

Nu Tsai Capital, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute