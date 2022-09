New Suit - Employment

Liberty Mutual was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Halloran & Sage on behalf of Utica Insurance, seeks a declaration that Utica is not obligated to provide coverage for an allegedly fraudulent workers' compensation claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01143, Utica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance et al.

Property & Casualty

September 09, 2022, 4:49 PM