Who Got The Work

Heidell, Pittoni, Murphy & Bach partner Matthew F. Messina has entered an appearance for Consolidated Edison Co. New York in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The case, over fire damage claims arising from defective electrical equipment managed by the U.S. Postal Service, was filed Jan. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos on behalf of Utica First Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Natasha C. Merle, is 1:24-cv-00401, Utica First Insurance Company v. Lss Leasing Limited Liability Company et al.

Government

March 04, 2024, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Utica First Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Mcmanus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos PLLC

defendants

United States Postal Service

Consolidated Edison Company New York, Inc.

Lss Leasing Limited Liability Company

The United States of America

defendant counsels

Heidell, Pittoni, Murphy & Bach

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct