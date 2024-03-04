Heidell, Pittoni, Murphy & Bach partner Matthew F. Messina has entered an appearance for Consolidated Edison Co. New York in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The case, over fire damage claims arising from defective electrical equipment managed by the U.S. Postal Service, was filed Jan. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by McManus Ateshoglou Aiello & Apostolakos on behalf of Utica First Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Natasha C. Merle, is 1:24-cv-00401, Utica First Insurance Company v. Lss Leasing Limited Liability Company et al.
Government
March 04, 2024, 9:41 AM