Utahs Maschoff Brennan Goes Bicoastal in Merger With Another...

News From Law.com

Park City, Utah-headquartered Maschoff Brennan finalized its merger with New York-headquartered Mauriel Kapouytian Woods, expanding their intellectual property capabilities to both coasts. Because both firms primarily focus on IP and technology work, the combined enterprise will serve a niche market with 45 lawyers that span six offices. The newly named Maschoff Brennan Gilmore Israelsen & Mauriel will have three offices in California, two in Utah and one in New York.

Legal Services

January 16, 2024, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /