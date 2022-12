New Suit

Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit, concerning claims of total damage to an ambulance, was filed by Manning Curtis Bradshaw & Bednar on behalf of Utah Risk Management Agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00822, Utah Risk Management Agency v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 7:48 PM