New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Teva Pharmaceutical and Norton Ltd. were hit with an antitrust class action on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Berman Tabacco, Sperling & Slater and Hilliard & Shadowen, accuses Teva of colluding with generic drug manufacturers in a 'pay-to-delay' scheme to prevent generic competition with its QVAR asthma inhalers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11198, Utah-Idaho Teamsters Security Fund v. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 26, 2023, 5:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Utah-Idaho Teamsters Security Fund

Plaintiffs

Berman Tabacco

defendants

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Norton (Waterford) Ltd.

Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations