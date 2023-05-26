Teva Pharmaceutical and Norton Ltd. were hit with an antitrust class action on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Berman Tabacco, Sperling & Slater and Hilliard & Shadowen, accuses Teva of colluding with generic drug manufacturers in a 'pay-to-delay' scheme to prevent generic competition with its QVAR asthma inhalers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11198, Utah-Idaho Teamsters Security Fund v. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 26, 2023, 5:39 PM