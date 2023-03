Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims arising from a storm, was filed by attorney Herbie Brewer on behalf of Charlotte W. Ussery. The case is 6:23-cv-00329, Ussery v. Stone et al.

March 17, 2023, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Charlotte W Ussery

Plaintiffs

Herbie Brewer PC

defendants

State Farm Mutual Insurance Company

Jerry Stone

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

Wilson & Wilson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute