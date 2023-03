New Suit - Trade Secrets

Shutts & Bowen filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of logistics company USPack Services. The complaint targets Gerald Kane, a former USPack employee who allegedly abused the company���s work-from-home policy to work simultaneously for Pace, a competitor, and to poach USPack clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00525, Uspack Services, LLC v. Kane.

Transportation & Logistics

March 22, 2023, 7:00 PM

Uspack Services, LLC

Shutts & Bowen

Gerald Kane

