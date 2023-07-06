Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Triple Play Pay Inc., Nina Pioletti and Ben Kauder to the Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen on behalf of USIO Inc., a payment processing company. The suit asserts that the defendants misappropriated confidential information and trade secrets to solicit over 2,000 of USIO customers. The case is 5:23-cv-00840, Usio, Inc. v. Kauder.

Banking & Financial Services

July 06, 2023, 2:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Usio, Inc.

defendants

Ben Kauder

Nina Pioletti

Triple Play Pay, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract