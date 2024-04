News From Law.com

Lawyers have to make judgment calls in representing clients. Often, a lawyer must call upon her training and experience, as well as her view of the law and facts, to make recommendations to a client. This can include decisions about what terms to include in a deal to meet the client's goals, whether to call a specific witness at trial, or even what law should apply to an issue.

April 08, 2024, 1:00 PM

nature of claim: /