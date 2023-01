News From Law.com

A Florida appellate court ruled that an attorney in a "garden variety slip-and-fall case" could not obtain "corporate-wide discovery" on 150 areas of inquiry in a deposition of a corporate representative. The Publix Super Markets Inc. attorney said law firms are increasingly using this tactic as a "bludgeon" rather than a way to refine questions that a corporate rep must answer.

January 26, 2023, 1:55 PM