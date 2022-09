Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against HUB International Insurance Services Inc. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Dykema Gossett on behalf of USI Southwest Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to timely pay USI in violation of its brokerage agreement. The case is 3:22-cv-02161, USI Southwest, Inc. v. Hub International Insurance Services, Inc.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 4:52 PM