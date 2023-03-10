New Suit - Trade Secrets

USI Insurance Services, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm, sued Surety Resource Connection Inc. and Kenneth Dixon Wright Thursday in California Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis, accuses Wright, a former partner in an insurance brokerage business, of soliciting USI clients and employees, and transferring business to a competing entity he controlled while still employed by USI. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01070, USI Insurance Services LLC v. Wright et al.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 8:09 AM