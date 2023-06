New Suit - Trade Secrets and Breach of Contract

USI Insurance Services filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Barnes & Thornburg, targets a USI vice president who has recently resigned and is believed to have leveraged proprietary information to secure a position with a competitor. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00226, USI Insurance Services LLC v. Terry.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

USI Insurance Services LLC

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Amanda Terry

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract