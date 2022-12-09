New Suit - Trade Secrets

USI Insurance Services, an insurance brokerage and consutling firm, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Todd Morris on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Barnes & Thornburg and Davis Graham & Stubbs, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Moody Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03180, USI Insurance Services LLC v. Morris.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 1:58 PM