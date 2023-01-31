New Suit - Intellectual Property

Alliant Insurance Services, William J. Havard II and Robert Engles were slapped with a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of USI Insurance Services, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm, accuses Harvard and Engles, former insurance brokers of USI with a combined book business worth over $3.7 million, of misappropriating confidential information and soliciting clients for the benefit of competitor Alliant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00192, USI Insurance Services LLC v. Alliant Insurance Services Incorporated et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 5:28 AM