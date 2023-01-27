New Suit - Contract

Alliant Insurance Services and a former employee of USI Insurance Services were sued Friday in California Central District Court for allegedly engaging in a 'corporate raid.' The lawsuit was brought by Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis on behalf of USI, which accuses the defendants of compelling five other USI employees to coordinate their resignations over a period of two days in an effort to 'steal' clients and misappropriate confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00175, USI Insurance Services LLC v. Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 8:39 PM