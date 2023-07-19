New Suit - FOIA

White & Case filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Richard Usher, a London-based former JPMorgan Chase foreign exchange trader. The suit, against the United States Department of Justice and other defendants, seeks records related to previously produced exculpatory FBI records of interviews of witness Matt Gardiner. According to the suit, Usher seeks to use the records in an effort to defend a pending antitrust prosecution in a foreign country that is based on statements made by Gardiner. The case is 1:23-cv-02086, Usher v. The United States Department Of Justice et al.

Government

July 19, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Usher

Plaintiffs

White & Case

defendants

The Assistant Attorney General For The Antitrust Division Of The United States Deparment Of Justice

The United States Attorney General

The United States Department Of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act