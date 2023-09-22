Who Got The Work

Jonathan W. Thomas of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has entered an appearance for 503 Sports LLC and Dustin Alameda in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 26 in New York Southern District Court by Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien on behalf of USFL Enterprises, owner of the United States Football League, pursues claims against the defendants for selling apparel adorned with the 'USFL' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-06482, Usfl Enterprises, LLC v. 503 Sports LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 22, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Usfl Enterprises, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien LLP

defendants

503 Sports LLC

Dustin Alameda

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims