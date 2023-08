News From Law.com

This writer dissents from the view expressed in Lynsey Barron's Aug. 11 column titled "Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Decision Upsets the Rule of Law." This writer believes the decision upholds the rule of law, and that a contrary interpretation is not only legally inappropriate but also impractical. The thesis of the Aug. 11 column seems to be that "America is not, and never has been, colorblind."

Georgia

August 31, 2023, 8:01 AM

nature of claim: /